Sasural Simar Ka stars Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim sangeet, mehendi: Couple rocks dance floor in inside videos

Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are enjoying their pre-wedding festivities to the hilt. The couple whose DDLJ-style pre-wedding shoot had the internet clicking is in the middle of their wedding rituals. After the haldi ceremony on Tuesday, they had a sangeet on Wednesday and the couple was truly in the mood to dance.

From Sunn Mere Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania to Salman Khan’s Chal Pyaar Karegi from Salman Khan starrer Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai to the traditional dhol beats, the couple danced to them all.

Shoaib’s sister posted a photo along with her brother and Dipika and wrote, “All set for sangeet #dodilmilrahehain #shoaika.”

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of the TV show Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika, however, claims that she fell in love with Shoaib after he quit the show in 2013. The couple announced their relationship in early 2016 and by 2017, they had zeroed in on the wedding date.

Take a look at some pictures from their pre-wedding shoot that had Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s romantic film, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

While Shoaib quit the show in 2013, Dipika left early last year, claiming she needed more time for her personal life. “Yes, it’s true. I’m leaving the show because I need some time off for my personal life. But I am refraining from talking about in at length because I don’t want anyone to feel and say that it’s some sort of a stunt to get a pay hike,” she had said. Later in 2017, she was seen on Nach Baliye 8 along with Shoaib and currently appears on Entertainment Ki Raat.

Dipika was earlier married to Raunak Samson for two years and divorced him in January 2015.

They will tie the knot in a nikaah in Bhopal on Thursday. The couple will hold a reception for their TV industry colleagues on February 26.