Sejal Sharma commits suicide, co-star Nirbhay Shukla claims she was stressed about her dad’s health

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 12:12 IST

TV actor Sejal Sharma,who was found hanging at her Mumbai residence on Friday, was stressed due to her father’s deteriorating health, reports suggest. Sejal’s co-star Nirbhay Shukla has claimed she was stressed.

Nirbhay told SpotboyE, “Sejal was mentally stressed due to her father’s health. I had texted her on November 15 to meet and she replied me saying that she was travelling to Udaipur for a medical emergency. I asked her what had happened and she replied me saying that her father had got a heart attack.”

He further said, “Sejal’s father was unwell since quite sometime; he was suffering from cancer. The heart attack must have shaken her up. I kept following with her and she said he’s recovering--- but all is not well. And, then I got busy with my work.”

Nirbhay's Instagram post reacting to the sad development.

Elaborating on the last time he had a chat with her, Nirbhay said he talked to her in January and they even planned to meet soon. “In December, she messaged me to wish me on my birthday. Then I think in January, I spoke to her and we planned to meet. She was also supposed to meet Ayesha Kaduskar who used to play Naina’s sister on our show and she was pretty close to her.”

Sejal was found hanging at around 4 am on Friday at her residence in Mira Road in the neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra. Two of her friends were present at her residence at the time. A suicide note has also been recovered. In the suicide note recovered by the police, Sharma has stated that she was taking the extreme step due to personal reasons, a police official told PTI.

Sejal was known for her role of Simmy Khosla in the show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

