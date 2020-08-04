Shama Sikander: Easy to call someone bipolar, but do you actually know what that person went through? Ask me, I’ve been through it

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:33 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has put back the spotlight on mental health, as it’s being alleged that the actor was “clinically depressed and bipolar”. While it’s good that such important conversations are happening and people are talking about it openly, actor Shama Sikandar feels that somewhere these discussions are getting “shallow”.

The actor, who battled depression and publicly spoke about being a bipolar, “People are making a joke out of mental illness. Everyone is talking about Sushant’s mental health. But did you know him personally? I didn’t, so I won’t talk about him. I can talk the issue in general.”

She is surprised how those who don’t know much about it are openly expressing their opinions . “It’s easy to call someone bipolar or depressed, but do you actually know what the person went through? Everyone is talking about it today, but what exactly do you know about it? Ask me, I’ve been through it,” she saying, and continues, “Don’t mix mental health issue with what you think is a murder or suicide. If Sushant is being wronged, I also want a CBI enquiry to bring out the truth. But why speculate before investigation is done and trivialise mental health?”

Referring to the fact that Rajput didn’t leave a suicide note and that’s why a foul play is being suspected in his death case, Sikandar says, “I also didn’t when I tried to commit suicide. I told my mother I wanted to rest, went to my room took sleeping pills and went to bed. When I didn’t wake up for hours, my family found out. I’m not saying Sushant took his life. I’m saying you don’t know how someone suffering behaves. It can break the toughest. Then these existing stigmas makes things worse.”

Urging people to not make fun of such ailments, the actor adds, “Hum mazak mein bolte hai, ‘Tu pagal hai, tujhe depression hai kya!?’ It sometimes does affect the other person. It’s okay to feel a certain way. Not everyone wants or knows how to talk about it. My family, my best friend didn’t know what I was going through.”

The actor further says that it’s important for people to reach out if they sense someone is not feeling fine. “Those claiming to be Sushant’s friends, where were they when he needed them? Why is someone understood only after his death? Extend this love when the person is alive. Hope these discussions would make people more aware about such things,” she concludes.

