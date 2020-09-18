Sharad Malhotra: With the insider and outsider divide diminishing, I’d like to explore Bollywood again

tv

Showbiz is undergoing an evolution, says actor Sharad Malhotra, who believes that the coming time is good for talent to survive and if one has it in them to engage the audience, they’re here to stay.

“Only talent will flourish now. It won’t matter whether you are related to an actor, director or producer. There won’t be any insider or outsider any more. The industry is on a restructure mode, number game giving way to capability. If you can surprise the audience, perform with honesty, you’re here to stay. If you don’t interest the audience, they would switch to the next channel, web show or another film,” he explains.

Known for TV shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Muskaan, the actor feels the level playing ground is in the making.

“Now there will be equal opportunities for everyone,” he adds.

Apart from doing TV, Malhotra had done two Bollywood films, From Sydney with Love (2012) and Ek Tera Saath (2016), and both failed to make a mark.

“The films not working out was upsetting, but I knew that I’ll take the plunge when the time is right. With the outsider and insider divide diminishing, I would like to explore Bollywood again now,” says the actor, adding that he’s interested in exploring the web space, too.

With a career spanning over 15 years, Malhotra says his efforts have always been to get identified for his performances.

“Even on TV, they know I’d ask questions, take time to work on my characters and would be able to deliver. I’ll follow same procedure wherever I go. And much like TV, I’d like to do pivotal parts in films or characters that have the ability to change the narrative irrespective of the screen time. Interesting content is my focus, regular is boring,” he shares.

But before you draw conclusions, he clarifies, “TV is my bread, butter and jam. I identify with the medium, it’s my first love. It’s only in India TV is looked down upon. Look at the west. Film and theatres actors do TV. Closer home too many film actors are doing TV. Films are being promoted in TV shows, why because TV has that reach and acceptance. TV is churning good content. You need to respect a medium to understand the good it offers. In fact the crossover of talents between OTT, films and TV that has started happening is actually making things democratic.”

