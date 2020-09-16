Shehnaaz Gill sheds 12 kgs in six months, says ‘some people made fun of my weight in Bigg Boss 13’

tv

Punjabi actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill, who became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, lost oodles of weight during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. She said that she was determined to lose weight because some people mocked her for her weight in Bigg Boss 13 and she wanted to show people that she could look svelte too.

Shehnaaz said that she weighed 67 kgs in March and is currently 55 kgs. When asked about the secret to losing 12 kgs in six months, she said that she simply reduced the portions of her meals.

In an interview with The Times of India, Shehnaaz said, “A large amount of work has come to a standstill all around, so I thought why not just go for weight loss? Kuch logon ne mere weight ka mazak udaya tha Bigg Boss 13 mein. Kai log weight lose karte hain, maine socha chalo logon ko dikhati hoon ki main bhi patli ho sakti hoon (Some people made fun of my weight in Bigg Boss 13. Many people lose weight, I thought let me show people that I can be slim too). It’s not difficult to lose weight if you really want to.”

Shehnaaz said that reducing the quantity of food she ate helped her lose weight. “Trust me, I went in for a simple reduction in my eating habits. You can say that I cut off on my non-vegetarian food, chocolates and ice cream and nothing else. But besides that, let me explain how I ate because therein lies the catch. Every day, I ate just one or two things. I wouldn’t stuff too much variety in my daily consumption of food. For example, if I ate dal and moong for lunch, I would eat the same for dinner. And I reduced the portions. If I was hungry for two rotis, I ate only one. Mann maarke khati thi (I would suppress my feeling of hunger and eat). And it started working,” she said.

Shehnaaz, who starred in the music video of the popular song Yeah Baby Refix, became popular after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Her vivacious personality and romantic moments with Sidharth Shukla made her one of the top contenders and she was the second runner-up of the popular reality show.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz took part in a swayamvar-themed reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which she announced that she was looking for a life partner. However, the show was not well-received by the audience and came to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the two shows, Shehnaaz appeared in music videos such as Bhula Dunga and Kurta Pyjama. She also shot a teaser for Jassie Gill’s single Keh Gayi Sorry, but the entire video is yet to be shot.

