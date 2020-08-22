e-paper
Home / TV / Shivin Narang: Let’s celebrate Sushant’s passion and success rather than see him as a victim

Shivin Narang: Let’s celebrate Sushant’s passion and success rather than see him as a victim

Actor Shivin Narang says the CBI probe was much needed to understand the real reason behind actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death.

tv Updated: Aug 22, 2020 19:05 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Shivin Narang is known for TV shows such as Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and Beyhadh 2.
After over two months of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Supreme Court gave a green signal for a CBI probe on August 19. Much like the late actor’s family, fans and well-wishers, Shivin Narang, too, applauds the decision. The actor, who lives in the same building in Mumbai where Rajput used to stay earlier, says he still can’t believe that Rajput is no more.

“The incident affected me and my family mentally and emotionally, even more than Covid-19, I would say. He used to stay in the same building earlier and I’ve seen him very closely for a couple of years. We shared the same gym. Though we weren’t friends but we knew each other and exchanged pleasantries. I’ve always seen him as a hard working, dedicated and passionate individual. He was someone who young actors look up to. I’m a fan too,” says the Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera actor. 

Sushant Singh Rajput
Rajput used to reside in the Malad apartment with actor Ankita Lokhande, when they were in a relationship. Lokhande still lives in the same building, as does Narang.

“I think the CBI probe is a big win for his family and fans all over the world who’ve been seeking justice for him. We must know the real reason behind his death so that such things don’t happen again. If there is any foul play there should be a stricter law for that,” says the 30-year-old.

Rajput’s death also fired up the debate around nepotism, with many speaking about how being sidelined in the industry bothered him. If that is so, according to Narang, Rajput became a successful star despite facing all of it, and that must be celebrated.

“He came from a humble background and even after facing nepotism he reached the peak with his passion, hard work and vision. We should celebrate his success more than [seeing him] as a victim of nepotism. In the world of nepotism, we should draw inspiration from his hard work, passion and dream. Nepotism is everywhere in the world. But if you’ve dreams, courage, consistency and passion nothing else matters that what Sushant’s journey was also about,” ends Narang.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

