Shweta Tiwari tests positive for Covid-19, will be in home quarantine with daughter Palak till October

tv

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 17:31 IST

Actor Shweta Tiwari has tested positive for the coronavirus, revealing that she is currently quarantined at home. Shweta, who also has a young son, has sent him to her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli while her daughter Palak continues to stay with the actor.

She is currently seen on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan alongside Varun Badola.Shweta’s co-star from Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Varun Badola, is also not shooting currently as his wife had tested positive for Covid-19.

Revealing what symptoms she felt before going getting herself tested, Shweta told Times of India, “I developed a cough on September 16. Tony and Deeya (makers of her current show) said the sequence of marriage with Varun was very important and even otherwise, I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested. Thankfully I have sufficient rooms (inside her house). So, I have quarantined myself. Palak (daughter) is also very particular about social distancing. It’s a tough time no doubt. Even on the sets, it’s so difficult to shoot. It’s so edgy at times. When will we come out of this pandemic?”

Varun has tested negative for the virus and awaits the results of a second test before he can get back on sets. Varun’s wife, actor Rajeshwari Sachdev, had shared the news with her fans on social media.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him to sustain drug habit: Rhea Chakraborty in bail plea

Ever since the shooting of films and TV shows resumed late June, several artists and crew members have tested positive for the virus. Recently, actors Ssara Khan, Zarina Wahab, Himansh Kohli, Himani Shivpuri, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora tested positive. On the other hand, Parth Samthaan, Rajesh Kumar and Mohena Kumari Singh had also tested positive for the virus and are now fully recovered.

Follow @htshowbiz for more