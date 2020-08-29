Sidharth Shukla helps raise funds for acid attack survivor after Laxmi Aggarwal shares her story

tv

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 17:54 IST

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has helped raise funds for a young acid attack survivor. Delhi’s Laxmi Aggarwal has thanked Sidharth for his help on Instagram. Laxmi, an acid attack survivor herself, posted how Saraswati was attacked by her husband.

Sharing a the survivor’s story on Instagram, Laxmi had written, “Let, Support Saraswati -An Acid attack Survivor. Saraswati’s drunkard husband poured acid on her while she was sleeping. She was badly burnt with acid. After that incident she is facing physical and economic issues.After pouring acid on Saraswati, he committed suicide. Now the burnt Saraswati is battling for her treatment and her livelihood. Her two minor children are dependent on her. She has no support. Saraswati was given medical treatment at government hospital , she stayed there for five months but still her treatment for nose, ears and surgeries are pending.”

“She has no source of income. We need to shift her to New Delhi for her treatment in a private hospital. She needs major surgeries, nose and ear treatment. We need to treat and rehabilitate her so that after recovery she is be able to support her two minor children. The Laxmi Foundation humbly request you all to extend help in this effort of rehabilitating Saraswati. @thelaxmiagarwal,” she added.

Sidharth shared the request on his social media feeds and the contributions went from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Thanking the actor, Laxmi wrote in another post, “Thank u so much @realsidharthshukla apka Support Saraswati ki life badal sakta hai. Let’s Support Saraswati -An Acid attack Survivor.”

Recently, he also helped a fan to arrange a hospital bed for his father, who was suffering from Covid19. The fan had tweeted to him, “Dear @sidharth_shukla i need your help my dad has been tested positive for covid & he has been shifted to brahmakumaris hospital of andheri but their is a bed problem their can you in any way help if you know someone from the hospital please Folded hands @Sid_ShuklaFC.”

Sorry just came across your tweet ... is he good plz give me five mints I will figure out ...let me know if he still needs it ... and a way to contact you — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 19, 2020

Spoke to her.. and had arranged for a bed also. But she doesn’t need it right now as her dad got admitted to another hospital. Wishing for his speedy recovery. Prayers for him.. — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 19, 2020

Sidharth arranged the bed and later tweeted to the fan.

