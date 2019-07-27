Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’ dog dies in freak accident, couple seek therapy to cope

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who recently tied the knot in France for the second time, have lost their dog, Waldo Picasso, in a car accident. The couple's pet died after he was hit by a car in New York City, reported TMZ.

The accident happened on Wednesday on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The dog walker had Waldo on a leash when the dog got freaked by a pedestrian, broke free, ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle. A rep for Joe called it "a freak accident."

Joe and Sophie have another dog Porky who is the brother of Waldo. Joe originally got Porky as a surprise for Sophie, but later adopted Waldo.

On Friday, Jonas, 29, and Turner, 23, reported the incident to the New York Police Department, two days after it occurred, reportedly because they were so distraught that they had to seek therapy.

Joe had previously told People magazine that the dogs ‘live a pretty fabulous life,” adding that Porky and Waldo have already travelled to France, England, Canada, Amsterdam and all over America. “They have probably traveled more than most of my friends.”

The dogs also have their own respective Instagrams, with Porky’s account bringing in over 145,000 followers while Waldo had 45,200 followers.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 20:11 IST