Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas get inked with matching tattoos in memory of their pet dog, Waldo. See pics

tv

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:32 IST

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her singer husband Joe Jonas have got matching tattoos in memory of their pet dog, Waldo, who died in a freak accident.

Turner late on Monday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of her tattoo, a photograph of Waldo, an Alaskan Klee Kai. She captioned it: “I miss you Waldo. Rest in peace my little baby.”

Sophie Turner’s pet Waldo died suddenly in a freak accident.

The singer shared a photograph of his tattoo and captioned it: “R.I.P my little angel.”

Also read: Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh’s mother rush to actor Kehkasshan Patel’s home after her husband’s shock death

Joe’s sister-in-law and Indian actor Priyanka Chopra reacted to the new tattoo. She took to the comments section of his image and placed a heart emoji. Priyanka’s husband and singer Nick Jonas commented as well. He dropped a folded hands emoji. Joe and Nick’s mother Denise Jonas wrote: “Sweet angel.”

Sophie and Joe got married for a second time in south of France in June this year in a star studded ceremony. Apart from her famous family members including Priyanka and Nick, her Game of Thrones co-star and close friend Maisie Williams also made it for the wedding. The star couple later left for a relaxed honeymoon in Maldives and shares lots of pictures from the picturesque island.

Sharing some pictures, Sophie had written “Paradise such a magical place #discoversoneva” while Joe sharing pictures, with Sophie in them, had written “I found happiness. #discoversoneva.”

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 12:30 IST