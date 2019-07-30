e-paper
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas get inked with matching tattoos in memory of their pet dog, Waldo. See pics

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got a tattoo each in memory of their pet dog named Waldo, which died in a freak accident recently. See pictures here.

tv Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:32 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Los Angeles
Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas got a tattoo in memory of her pet dog, named Waldo, which died recently.
Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas got a tattoo in memory of her pet dog, named Waldo, which died recently.(Instagram)

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her singer husband Joe Jonas have got matching tattoos in memory of their pet dog, Waldo, who died in a freak accident.

Turner late on Monday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of her tattoo, a photograph of Waldo, an Alaskan Klee Kai. She captioned it: “I miss you Waldo. Rest in peace my little baby.”

Sophie Turner’s pet Waldo died suddenly in a freak accident.

The singer shared a photograph of his tattoo and captioned it: “R.I.P my little angel.”

 

View this post on Instagram

R.I.P. my little angel.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Also read: Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh’s mother rush to actor Kehkasshan Patel’s home after her husband’s shock death

Joe’s sister-in-law and Indian actor Priyanka Chopra reacted to the new tattoo. She took to the comments section of his image and placed a heart emoji. Priyanka’s husband and singer Nick Jonas commented as well. He dropped a folded hands emoji. Joe and Nick’s mother Denise Jonas wrote: “Sweet angel.”

Sophie and Joe got married for a second time in south of France in June this year in a star studded ceremony. Apart from her famous family members including Priyanka and Nick, her Game of Thrones co-star and close friend Maisie Williams also made it for the wedding. The star couple later left for a relaxed honeymoon in Maldives and shares lots of pictures from the picturesque island.

Sharing some pictures, Sophie had written “Paradise such a magical place #discoversoneva” while Joe sharing pictures, with Sophie in them, had written “I found happiness. #discoversoneva.”

(With HT inputs)

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 12:30 IST

