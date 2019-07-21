Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas turn up the heat in new Instagram pic. Check it out

Looks like singer Joe Jonas can't get enough of his actor wife Sophie Turner with whom he tied the knot last month in France.

After coming back from their honeymoon in Maldives, Turner shared a photo of the two to which Jonas responded with a "stunning" comment. The romantic photo shows Turner in a white shirtdress and tall black boots as she lays her legs across Joe's lap. While the singer can be seen leaning in to give his wife a kiss.

Turner who received an Emmy nomination earlier this week for Game of Thrones captioned the picture with a red heart emoji. "You are so stunning," Jonas commented on her post, adding a red heart emoji.

The Instagram post is the first social media picture of the couple after their marriage in June besides the monochrome photo of the couple shared from the nuptials earlier this month.

Sophie had shared several pictures of the couple’s Maldives honeymoon. Sharing a bunch of pictures, she wrote: “Paradise such a magical place #discoversoneva”. In the first picture, we can see Joe lying on the low-seating area with cushions for company and gazing at the sea and sun. He has his back to the camera. In another, Joe is riding a cycle through thick (but structures) foliage. In the third picture, he is set to dig into an appetising meal of sea food including shrimps.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 17:42 IST