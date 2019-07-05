Stranger Things season 3’s emotional final episode leaves fans heartbroken: ‘I was not stable enough for this’

Stranger Things fans were in for a shock with the latest season of the hit Netflix series. Those who started watching the show, hoping for a good time on Fourth of July, ended up bawling in their beds by the final, very emotional episode. Several, then, took to Twitter to wallow together.

MAJOR SPOILERS FOR SEASON 3 AHEAD:

During the climax of season three, all the kids and their parents are trying to beat the evil Mindflayer and put an end to his terror once and for all. Eleven and the rest of the gang--including Mike, Will, Lucas, Max, Steve, Nancy, Jonathan and a few other new entrants face off against the monster in a mall while several feet under, in a secret laboratory, Joyce and Hopper carry out a mission to close the crack in the wall separating our world from the Down Under.

However, to close the opening, Joyce had to explode a large laser weapon firing at the wall. Hopper could not get to safety in time and ends up losing his life as the machine falls apart in a massive explosion. The scene, marks the first time a major character on the show has lost their life and the fans were not ready for it.

They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Hopper’s death and how much they are going to miss him. Check out a few reactions:

The ending of stranger things season 3 just hurt my heart in a different way, whyyyy #strangerthingsseason3 pic.twitter.com/RS5ZuuyYPF — ɐןoɔısdǝd (@pepsicolapop) July 5, 2019

me watching the last episode of stranger things season 3 #StrangersThings3 pic.twitter.com/Np2CX5tgvB — Shenggg (@Sheysssss) July 5, 2019

Why did Hopper and Alexei have to be killeddd😭😭 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/YXQaI1bfXK — tejal (@tejalgohilx) July 5, 2019

"you came into my life and for the first time in a long time, I started to feel things again. I started to feel happy."

#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/kfBE4I23Fi — Lma (@tinyfaiiry) July 5, 2019

billy saying he was sorry to max. hopper looking at joyce one last time. el reading hops letter. everyone saying goodbye to each other. #StrangersThings3 pic.twitter.com/DZh6Mzb14n — missing jim hopper (@gameofthrne) July 5, 2019

A few fans are now blaming Dustin’s girlfriend Suzie for wanting to sing an impromptu song when the team could have better utilised that time to get Hopper back to safety and also, maybe, saved Billy. Others are crying even harder at the letter that Hopper wrote for El and his words ‘for the sake of your poor old dad, please leave the door 3 inches open,’ calling it the new ‘I Love You 3000.’

Some are quite sure that Hopper is still alive. A post-credit scene after the final episode shows a few Russian soldiers feeding a man to a Demogorgon in Russia. However, they spare an ‘American’ we never get to see. Fans believe him to be Hopper, otherwise, the men would not have specifically mentioned his nationality. Also, we never actually see Hopper’s dead body.

The show’s star, Millie Bobby Brown says the show should go on for two-three more seasons. “I want there to be at least two or three more (seasons). I think there’s so much more to be explored. Especially, like going into the ‘90s. Imagine Stranger Things in the ‘90s. I think 1997-98 would be so cool to explore,” the 15-year-old actor said in a group interview.

