Stranger Things season 4 teaser brings back Hopper and Jaqen H’ghar. Watch

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 21:27 IST

In a big surprise to their fans, the first teaser for Stranger Things season 4 was shared online on Friday, Valentine’s Day. It confirmed the return of fan-favourite character, Jim Hopper.

The teaser is set somewhere in cold and icy Russia where prisoners are seen working on railroads. Evil Russian soldiers stand guard as the prisoners work hard. Playing one of the seniors guards is actor Tom Wlaschiha who played Jaqen H’ghar on HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones. However, the biggest reveal is David Harbour’s Hopper, who is also among the prisoners. One big change is that he is bald now.

“From Russia with love,” Stranger Things’ Twitter handle wrote. The official Twitter handle of Netflix’s other show You, joined the hype train. “I can’t believe you did that. made russia sound like somewhere i’d want to be,” their tweet read.

While fans loved seeing Hopper again, they also asked Netflix why they made everyone cry over his death in the last season. “So, you all really made us cry for nothing, huh?,” read one tweet. “Y’all had me crying about hop last season ... I won’t ever forgive you for the tears,” read another tweet.

Last season, Hopper sacrificed himself to save his friends and daughter from the latest evil monster that attacked Hawkins. The final moments of show had made fans emotional. Turns out, he was only teleported to Russia, as hinted in the final shot of the show.

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most popular shows. It also stars Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery and others.

