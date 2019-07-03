Sunil Grover photobombs romantic photoshoot of newlyweds: ‘Kaisa laga mera mazaak’

Television and film actor Sunil Grover made a newly married couple’s day extra special when he photobombed their romantic photoshoot in a park. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with the couple.

“This couple was having a wedding photo shoot. They didn’t know I was standing behind ha ha !! Congratulations!,” Sunil wrote in his post. The picture shows him standing behind the couple, who is busy clicking and posing for pictures.

Sunil’s fans also loved his goofy new post. “Areeyyy after this photo woh dulhan husband ko chodkar aapke pass aaya hoga....pakka (After this picture, the bride must have left her husband for you),” wrote one fan. “Kaisa laga mera mazak,” wrote another as a callback to Sunil’s famous line as Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show. Even Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait left a comment. “Hahahhaha! So mean,” she wrote.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra on husband Nick Jonas, his family: ‘There’s a weird responsibility to them, and safety that comes from it’

Sunil was last seen on the big screen with Salman Khan in Bharat. He played his friend in the film which has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. He recently talked about getting typecast in films in an interview.

“We all are typecast, especially when we get success by doing one thing. Whether you are an action hero, romantic hero or playing a comedy character, we all are typecast. In my career, since people have appreciated my performance on television for years, even casting directors trust that I am capable of delivering a comedy scene effortlessly,” Sunil told IANS. “But I have also portrayed different characters in films. When I get an offer, instead of thinking of the genre, I look for the opportunity to perform. Because at the end of the day, I am a performer. Even when I do comedy, since I have no training in stand-up, I always approach a character like a character and not like a performer,” said the actor, who first found fame with the television show Comedy Circus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 15:54 IST