Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma’s ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani shares first pic of daughter

Television actor Disha Vakani, popularly known as Dayaben from her popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, may not be returning to screens anytime soon but here is something to gladden the hearts of her fans. The TV actor became a mother last year in November and has finally shared a photo of her daughter.

The seventh-month-old baby has been named Stuti and the photo has her wrapped in a pink blanket. The photo was captioned with a love emoji.

World ❤️ A post shared by Disha Vakani (@disha.vakani) on Jun 22, 2018 at 7:56am PDT

Disha and her family had visited Tirupati where fans had clicked their photos.

Disha has been on a sabbatical for months now and despite the rumours about her returning to the TV show, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Disha married a Mumbai-based chartered accountant, Mayur Padia, in 2016. Stuti is their first child. Other than Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she was also seen in a few films. However, it was this show which made her a household name.