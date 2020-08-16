e-paper
Tarun Khanna on Sushant Singh Rajput: I don’t have anything to gain out of this but as a part of the fraternity, I wanted to seek justice

Actor Tarun Khanna says he can never imagine what late actor Sushant Singh Rajput must have gone through and adds that it took him time but he still decided to gather as much support as he could to help in the investigation.

tv Updated: Aug 16, 2020 15:56 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Tarun Khanna has been vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on social media
New Delhi

Actor Tarun Khanna is among the many voices seeking justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Though they didn’t know each other, Khanna says it’s still difficult for him to accept the fact that someone as brilliant and successful as Rajput, would have such an end.

“I don’t know Sushant personally. We’ve probably exchanged pleasantries in the gym, where we both used to go. But somewhere I couldn’t get over his death. I can never imagine what he must have gone through. It took me time but I decided to gather as much support I could to help in the investigation,” says the actor, known for TV shows such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Police Factory and Porus.

Talking about the twists and turns in the case, that’s being probed by CBI now, Khanna adds, “How could the Mumbai Police come to the conclusion so early? There are so many loopholes that have been pointed out. As an actor, I am scared too, thinking if a star like Sushant could face so much even after his death then who am I?” 

Questioning the silence of some Bollywood celebrities, who he thinks should have spoken on the issue, Khanna says,“What has happened to the so-called A-listers, why aren’t they saying a word? They’ve a strong voice and this case needs their support. We must get the truth out.”

The actor also has his doubts on the way probe was carried initially. “The evidences are lost and the Mumbai Police who had collected it before still feels it’s a case of suicide. We can’t be sure if things have been properly taken into account. I also think Sushant’s so called friends Sandip Ssingh, Siddharth Pithani and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty know everything. They’re just putting up an act right now,” he alleges.

Asserting that his fight for justice will continue, Khanna also reveals being worried about his future. “I know whatever I’m doing now might go against me, my life might be in danger. I might be boycotted by certain people. My friends and family have already told me about this. But I need to see the end of it,” he concludes.

