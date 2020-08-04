The Boys Season 2 trailer: More terror, more exploding bodies and an army of superheroes

tv

Amazon Prime Video has released the first full trailer for the second season of their hit show, The Boys. The new season will see the rise of an evil new villain with intentions even more sinister than Homelander.

Aya Cash joins the show as Stormfront, a woman who wishes to rule the world with an army of supes. She fans the fear of ‘terrorist supes’ in people, gaining their confidence and trust. Even Homelander, who seems vary of her intentions at first, later joins her cause.

Meanwhile, Billy Butcher’s team is also growing bigger. A new, very Eleven from Stranger Things-esque supe joins the group and has the ability to make people explode simply at will.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Boys Season 2:

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by Eric Kripke (Supernatural).

The second season of the show will premiere on September 4. Meanwhile, the show’s third season was announced at the Comic-Con at Home session. Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys will premiere on August 28 with a look back at season one and will have a companion show for each episode of season two.

