The Crown season 4 teaser: Olivia Colman will not let monarchy fail, Princess Diana makes first appearance. Watch

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:36 IST

Netflix has shared the first teaser and the release date for the fourth season of their highly anticipated, award winning show, The Crown. The new season will debut on November 15 and will bring with it some new faces.

The teaser kicks off with Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II appearing out of Buckingham Palace’s gates, atop a horse and flagged by her soldiers. We then see glimpses of Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson. While her face is never fully shown, her big hair and polished suits are easily recognisable. Olivia says, “Something as important as the monarchy cannot be allowed to fail.”

But then we finally see Princess Diana for the firs time. Newcomer Emma Corrin will be seen as the late and beloved people’s princess on the show. We see her waving, surrounded by a warm crowd and also, alone in bed, sad and sorrowful. A shot also shows Diana in her iconic white wedding dress but Emma’s face is never revealed.

This will be Oscar-winner Olivia’s second season as the Queen. Previously, Emmy winner Claire Foy had played the Queen for the first two season. After Olivia, Harry Potter alum Imelda Staunton will take over the role for seasons five and six.

The fourth season will also bring back Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip.

