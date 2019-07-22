TV actor Sara Arfeen Khan gives birth to twins with help of hypnobirthing, names them Alizah and Zidane. See pic
TV actor Sara Arfeen Khan, known for her role in TV show Love Ka Hai Intezaar, gave birth to twins: a girl and a boy.tv Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:56 IST
TV actor Sara Arfeen Khan, known for playing the role of Maharani Vijayalaxmi Singh Ranawat in TV show Love Ka Hai Intezaar, has given birth to twins in the UK. She is married to motivational speaker Arfeen Khan and has named the boy Zidane and the girl Alizah.
Her yoga instructor broke the news on Instagram along with the first picture of the newborns. She wrote, “Congratulations to my lovely student Sara who recently gave birth to her gorgeous twins Aizah & Zidane by planned caesarean birth. Her experience shows just how helpful pregnancy yoga and hypnobirthing can be regardless of what type of birth you have.”
She also shared Sara’s quote that read, “I wanted to acknowledge and thank you for your brilliant techniques I learnt in your pregnancy yoga which kept me and my twins calm and stress free throughout my third trimester and although I knew I was going to have a C-section, your hypno-yoga birth preparation class kept me really calm before and throughout my operation considering I’m a nervous wreck when it comes to surgeries. I could hear your voice echoing telling me to breath and relax my jaws.... thank you so much for helping me bring my bundle of joy stress free in this world! I think staying calm and stress free myself was the best gift I had given my twins during pregnancy. I’m now looking forward to your mummy and baby yoga class. “
Friends, family, fun... cakes, macaroons, confetti’s.... gifts, wishes & blessings... and to top it up, @seraphinematernity Making me look like a princess! what more could i ask for!? Thank you @p.b_photography22 and @sandras.point.of.view for capturing beautiful memories ❤️ . . . #love #happy #babyshower #pregnancyfashion #maternityfashion #instagood #picoftheday
A "Baby Shower" is a happy custom where friends and family come together and shower mum-to-be with lots of presents and lovely wishes. It’s a beautiful phase in a woman’s life and I’m very grateful for this day. Thanking my friends for being a part of my best moments and special thanx to my beautiful family for organising such a lovely baby shower. Lots of love to @seraphinematernity for this beautiful lace maternity gown that just made my day! Thank you @sandras.point.of.view and @p.b_photography22 for capturing my most beautiful moments. . . . #love #happy #maternitystyle #maternityfashion #instastyle #picoftheday #pregnancyfashion
Sara had shared pictures from her baby shower in June. She dressed up in a pale gown with a floral headgear and was joined by family and friends on the special day. Sharing some more pictures from the ceremony, Sara wrote, “Friends, family, fun... cakes, macaroons, confetti’s.... gifts, wishes & blessings... and to top it up, @seraphinematernity Making me look like a princess! what more could i ask for!?”
Sara was last seen in TV show Love Ka Hai Intezaar. She also starred in Siya Ke Ram, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Jamai Raja and Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein.
First Published: Jul 22, 2019 13:55 IST