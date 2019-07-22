TV actor Sara Arfeen Khan gives birth to twins with help of hypnobirthing, names them Alizah and Zidane. See pic

TV actor Sara Arfeen Khan, known for playing the role of Maharani Vijayalaxmi Singh Ranawat in TV show Love Ka Hai Intezaar, has given birth to twins in the UK. She is married to motivational speaker Arfeen Khan and has named the boy Zidane and the girl Alizah.

Her yoga instructor broke the news on Instagram along with the first picture of the newborns. She wrote, “Congratulations to my lovely student Sara who recently gave birth to her gorgeous twins Aizah & Zidane by planned caesarean birth. Her experience shows just how helpful pregnancy yoga and hypnobirthing can be regardless of what type of birth you have.”

She also shared Sara’s quote that read, “I wanted to acknowledge and thank you for your brilliant techniques I learnt in your pregnancy yoga which kept me and my twins calm and stress free throughout my third trimester and although I knew I was going to have a C-section, your hypno-yoga birth preparation class kept me really calm before and throughout my operation considering I’m a nervous wreck when it comes to surgeries. I could hear your voice echoing telling me to breath and relax my jaws.... thank you so much for helping me bring my bundle of joy stress free in this world! I think staying calm and stress free myself was the best gift I had given my twins during pregnancy. I’m now looking forward to your mummy and baby yoga class. “

Sara had shared pictures from her baby shower in June. She dressed up in a pale gown with a floral headgear and was joined by family and friends on the special day. Sharing some more pictures from the ceremony, Sara wrote, “Friends, family, fun... cakes, macaroons, confetti’s.... gifts, wishes & blessings... and to top it up, @seraphinematernity Making me look like a princess! what more could i ask for!?”

Also read: Monday blues got you down? Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr is feeling it too, see pic

Sara was last seen in TV show Love Ka Hai Intezaar. She also starred in Siya Ke Ram, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Jamai Raja and Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 13:55 IST