Vahbiz Dorabjee says she lost confidence after weight gain, producers would demand she reduce

Actor Vahbiz Dorabjee, who is seeking a divorce from Vivian Dsena, has said she gained weight due to a certain health condition and faced a lot of judgement because of it. She said in an interview that she was asked not to wear swimsuits and she lost her confidence.

Speaking with Bombay Times in an interview Vahbiz said, “A few years ago, I gained weight due to a health condition. Sadly, if you are overweight, people tend to put you down; they criticise your sartorial choices because certain clothes are considered suitable only for thin women. When I went for auditions, the makers would tell me that I needed to lose weight. Whenever I wore swimsuits, I was told I had thunder thighs and so should avoid wearing one! If you are plump, people call you rolu-molu and names like that, which can be demotivating. I have broken down many times and lost my confidence.”

Vahbiz also talked about her divorce proceedings, “Whenever I try to talk about something else, people keep asking about my divorce. Well, there are other interesting things that I am pursuing in my life. Vivian and I have moved on; he is busy with his show and I am focussing on my career and ambition. When both of us are trying to move ahead, people should not bother us with this one question. Finding a partner is destiny. When the universe plans to bring you someone, it will. Till then, I am happy trying to be a better version of myself, achieving my goals and loving myself.”

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 14:19 IST