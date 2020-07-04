e-paper
Vijayendra Kumeria: Going back to work to earn a living is essential, weneed to find ways to survive

Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria shares his experience of going back to shoot after nearly 100 days and also talks about directing short films while at home.

tv Updated: Jul 04, 2020 22:56 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Vijayendra Kumeria has started shooting the finale episodes for the TV show Naagin 4.
Actor Vijayendra Kumeria has started shooting the finale episodes for the TV show Naagin 4.
         

While Vijayendra Kumeria was raring to go back to work, he was worried about his family, especially his five-year-old daughter Kimaya. But once on the sets, he felt good with the precautions that were in place. The actor is a part of supernatural show Naagin 4, also starring Nia Sharma, and they’re shooting finale episodes of the season.

“I’m an optimistic person but I agree getting worried going to the set. However, somewhere I knew the team is quite particular about everything. The safety was up to the mark. The only issue was recognising people wearing masks and face shields. Following direction on the first day was a little difficult too,” he shares.

After so many days at home, according to Kumeria, everyone has been looking forward to get back to work, to earn their bread and butter.

“For how long can we not work? This lockdown relaxation was very much required. I know things might go out of hand, but I’m sure with proper care we can do well. We need to find ways to survive Covid till we have the cure,” he adds.

 

Kumeria will shoot for the show till the middle of July. “About 15-20 days of work is left. Things have been segregated well. For example, for one day I shot for seven hours and the next I was done in five hours. They aren’t shooting with everyone together,” he shares.

After this season is over, the makers will start the next. Ask if he’ll be part of the coming season and he adds, “I think they’ll be casting afresh. But if at all I’m required, I’m game. Every actor wants to work with Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am for the kind of shows she makes,” he says.

Meanwhile, at home, Kumeria has directed and written some short films. He has already directed two of them and released them on his less than a month old YouTube channel.

“One was a tribute to house helps and my cook played the main character. The second one was around the kind of dilemma our heart and mind go through. I’ve written a few more, will direct one of them soon,” says the actor, adding that now he’s keen on exploring content on the web and plans to approach the right people for the same.

