Vivian Dsena: Professional rivalry is everywhere, sometimes we get our dues, sometimes we don’t, but to blame the whole industry for that is foolish

tv

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:48 IST

Agreeing that biases exist in every field, actor Vivian Dsena says the situation is no different in TV. However, when compared to Bollywood, it’s much lesser to what happens in the film industry. And it all depends on whether one let’s such things affect him or not.

Hi guys hope u are all Healthy n safe.

I got to know from my team about the fake account @viviandsen23 that has been claiming to be me or to be a friend of mine & manipulating my fans

I have no connection with any of these fake people& @VivianDsena01 my only account on Twitter. — Vivian Dsena (@VivianDsena01) August 26, 2020

“Favouritism exists to a certain extent in TV but it’s not as much as I had seen and heard in Bollywood. People play nasty games to get their job done in every field. I’ve faced such politics personally and have lost out on good TV projects. But I never paid much heed to such things. Why waste time in such thoughts or discussions? I rather worked on my craft and left rest to my audience and destiny,” says the actor adding that he isn’t stuck up to Bollywood.

“I’m content with TV and never had a Bollywood dream because I never differentiated between mediums. An actor is an actor. As far TV is concerned it has a bigger reach and audience than Bollywood or else why would Bollywood movies be promoted on TV Shows? People who consider TV a smaller medium than Bollywood need to get their facts checked,” he adds. The actor, however, is fascinated by the web and would love to explore the medium.

Reacting to debates around nepotism, favouritism, insider-outsider, drug consumption in Bollywood that came into fore after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Dsena shares, “These nepotism, favouritism debates have taken an ugly shape and it’s time we start focusing on the positive aspects rather than destroying all the good things around us. Professional rivalry is a part of any industry. Sometime we get our dues and sometime we don’t, but to blame the whole industry for that is foolish.”

Any kind of addiction is injurious to health whether it is alcohol or smoking, says the actor. “Drug consumption is definitely a deadly addiction and one should not encourage that. Why can’t we find out the drug peddlers of our society and destroy the system totally? Drug addiction is also something which starts with loneliness and failure. Regular consumption of drugs gives you a false sense of happiness,” he adds.

Dsena, who last worked on a TV show in 2019, is yet to take up a new project and is on a self-inflicted break. “I enjoy being in my own space and have always taken long enough breaks in between projects because it takes a lot of unlearning after you’re done playing a character for the longest time,” says the actor, who’s might take up a TV project soon.

And with positive cases being reported on the sets of TV shows, Dsena will take additional precautions. “I’m sure by now all the production houses and channels are particular about the new normal rules. Additional precautions from my side will be to do my own makeup and hair. It will be tough but I’ll give it a try,” he ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ