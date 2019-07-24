Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Priyanka Kalantari welcomes baby boy
TV actor Priyanka Kalantari has been blessed with a baby boy, her husband Vikaas announced Wednesday evening.tv Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:08 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Priyanka Kalantari has given birth to a baby boy, her husband Vikaas announced on Instagram. Sharing the news, Vikaas posted a picture of Priyanka’s pregnancy photoshoot on Wednesday and wrote, “We have been blessed with a #Babyboy Mom and son both are healthy. @priyankavikaaskalantri a different feeling and so excited.”
Just a day ago, Priyanka had posted a picture of herself on Instagram and had written, “Preparing for motherhood is like preparing for a new life.So much to learn I know life will be different and much more beautiful with the baby next to me. Looking forward to motherhood.”
Preparing for motherhood is like preparing for a new life. So much to learn I know life will be different and much more beautiful with the baby next to me 💖 Looking forward to motherhood 💕 . . Pic courtesy: @ranjitpawar11 Outfit : @momzjoy . #mothersdiary #girlorboy #momtobe #postivevibes #positivethoughts #thankful #fewdaystogo #picturetime #picoftheday #39weekspregnant #mommatobe #mothers #mommyfashion #mommyblogger #influencer #blogger #maternityphotography #babybellybump #bump #priyankakalantri #priyankavikaaskalantri #pregnancy #pregnant #preg #pregnantbelly #mom #instamom #babys
Priyanka announced her pregnancy in April with a picture. In the picture, she could be seen in a pink dress, holding a cup in her hands. “Stepping into the 100k world with a new world inside me. Excitement for both. Thank you my instafamily for always being there and being so supportive Its almost impossible to express the happiness @vikaaskalantri and me are experiencing at this stage.Waiting for our tiny tot to come and complete our world #mothersdiary,” she wrote alongside the picture. Ever since, Priyanka has been sharing regular updates with fans on Instagram.
Stepping into the 100k world with a new world inside me. Excitement for both. Thank you my instafamily for always being there and being so supportive 🤗🤗 Its almost impossible to express the happiness @vikaaskalantri and me are experiencing at this stage.Waiting for our tiny tot to come and complete our world #mothersdiary . Pic credit : @vikaaskalantri . . . #pregnancyannouncement #pregnantbelly #momtobe #dadtobe #pregnant #pregnancydiary #belly #mommy #daddy #baby #pregnantstyle #pregnancystyle #influencer #blogger #pregnancyfashion
Preparing for motherhood is the most beautiful experience for me but it also concerns me when it comes to choosing the right types of products for the child. Thank you @softsens for sending me this cute hamper with all the the essentials that I can use. Absolutely loved it ❤️. . . . #tobemommy #mothersdaygiftideas #mothersdiary #priyankavikaaskalantri #blogger #influencer #instablogger #instagood #instapic #tobemom #motherhood #momstuff #instalikes #instastyle #mommyblogger #happy #dressup #babybump #babybelly #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancydiary
This entire journey of carrying my little baby inside has made me the most happiest person💕 Only a mother can understand this kind of unconditional 💖 Totally sinking into the new mee time pampering and relaxing myself while looking forward to meeting my little one very soon🧘🏻♀️🤰💕 #youmakemyworldgoround #boyorgirl💙💗 . Outfit : @the_adhya_designer @akashidesignerstudio #mothersdiary #tobemommy #priyankavikaaskalantri #37weekspregnant #blogger #influencer #instablogger #instagood #instapic #tobemom #motherhood #momstuff #instalikes #instastyle #mommyblogger #happy #dressup #babybump #babybelly #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancydiary #vikaaskalantri #fathertobe #dadtobe #parentstobe #photooftheday
Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Priyanka was also seen in Rang Badalti Odhni. She is not working in any serial right now and reportedly runs a family business. Priyanka is a wedding planning and trousseau management, reports suggest.
First Published: Jul 24, 2019 17:03 IST