Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Priyanka Kalantari welcomes baby boy

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Priyanka Kalantari has given birth to a baby boy, her husband Vikaas announced on Instagram. Sharing the news, Vikaas posted a picture of Priyanka’s pregnancy photoshoot on Wednesday and wrote, “We have been blessed with a #Babyboy Mom and son both are healthy. @priyankavikaaskalantri a different feeling and so excited.”

Just a day ago, Priyanka had posted a picture of herself on Instagram and had written, “Preparing for motherhood is like preparing for a new life.So much to learn I know life will be different and much more beautiful with the baby next to me. Looking forward to motherhood.”

Priyanka announced her pregnancy in April with a picture. In the picture, she could be seen in a pink dress, holding a cup in her hands. “Stepping into the 100k world with a new world inside me. Excitement for both. Thank you my instafamily for always being there and being so supportive Its almost impossible to express the happiness @vikaaskalantri and me are experiencing at this stage.Waiting for our tiny tot to come and complete our world #mothersdiary,” she wrote alongside the picture. Ever since, Priyanka has been sharing regular updates with fans on Instagram.

Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Priyanka was also seen in Rang Badalti Odhni. She is not working in any serial right now and reportedly runs a family business. Priyanka is a wedding planning and trousseau management, reports suggest.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 17:03 IST