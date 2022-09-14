Human fosters hearing impaired puppy, he becomes her pet dog’s best friend. Watch

A heartwarming video showing friendship between two dogs is winning hearts online. The clip captures how a hearing impaired pup forged a friendship with the pet dog of the human who was fostering him.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Winnie who became friends with the foster pup. The video, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page dedicated to dogs.

“Foster stories NEVER get old. @winniethecattledog reminding us that a little patience and love go a long way. From @winniethecattledog: ‘Fostering this little pup was one of the best and most rewarding experiences I’ve had, and I’m so beyond happy he’s now found a loving family who can give him the life he deserves. If you guys want to continue watching Eddie’s journey with his new family, you can follow them at @eddie.and.lulu,” reads the caption posted along with the video

Take a look at the video that shows how the dogs became friends:

The video has been posted about 20 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 8.4 lakh views and counting. Alongside, the video has gathered nearly 89,000 likes. The post has prompted people to share love-filled reactions.

“Fostering a puppy is HARD WORK. So happy he found a forever home,” posted an Instagram user. “So amazing,” expressed another. “Awwww!!!!! Amazing!! What a beautiful heart to do this!!! Thank you!!!” commented a third. “This is beautiful,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?