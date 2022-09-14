Home / Trending / Human fosters hearing impaired puppy, he becomes her pet dog’s best friend. Watch

Human fosters hearing impaired puppy, he becomes her pet dog’s best friend. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 14, 2022 08:04 PM IST

The video of the friendship between a hearing impaired puppy and his foster pet mom's dog may leave you emotional.

The image shows the hearing impaired puppy and his best friend.(Instagram/@winniethecattledog)
The image shows the hearing impaired puppy and his best friend.(Instagram/@winniethecattledog)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A heartwarming video showing friendship between two dogs is winning hearts online. The clip captures how a hearing impaired pup forged a friendship with the pet dog of the human who was fostering him.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Winnie who became friends with the foster pup. The video, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page dedicated to dogs.

“Foster stories NEVER get old. @winniethecattledog reminding us that a little patience and love go a long way. From @winniethecattledog: ‘Fostering this little pup was one of the best and most rewarding experiences I’ve had, and I’m so beyond happy he’s now found a loving family who can give him the life he deserves. If you guys want to continue watching Eddie’s journey with his new family, you can follow them at @eddie.and.lulu,” reads the caption posted along with the video

Take a look at the video that shows how the dogs became friends:

The video has been posted about 20 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 8.4 lakh views and counting. Alongside, the video has gathered nearly 89,000 likes. The post has prompted people to share love-filled reactions.

“Fostering a puppy is HARD WORK. So happy he found a forever home,” posted an Instagram user. “So amazing,” expressed another. “Awwww!!!!! Amazing!! What a beautiful heart to do this!!! Thank you!!!” commented a third. “This is beautiful,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram dog. + 1 more
viral video instagram dog.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out