Bihar result is ‘victory of hopes and aspirations’, says Amit Shah

Constituency-wise Results | Party-wise Results
JD(U)+126
RJD+109
LJP1
OTHERS7

  • 243/243

  • Majority Mark:122
TirhutDarbhangaSaranPatnaMagadh BhagalpurKosiPurnia Munger

Click/tap on zone to view detailed results

SOURCE: CVOTER

Note: The cartogram represents both wins and leads

Disclaimer: The colour assigned to alliances in the cartogram is for better visibility and is not linked to any political narrative or ideology.

Key Candidates
  • तेजस्वी यादवWon

    Tejashwi Yadav

    Raghopur

    RJD

  • नंद किशोर यादवWon

    Nand Kishore Yadav

    Patna Saheb

    BJP

  • विजय कुमार चौधरीWon

    Vijay Kumar Choudhary

    Sarairanjan

    JD(U)

  • तेज प्रताप यादवWon

    Tej Pratap Yadav

    Hasanpur

    RJD

  • प्रेम कुमारWon

    Prem Kumar

    Gaya Town

    BJP

  • चंद्रिका रायLost

    Chandrika Roy

    Parsa

    JD(U)

  • अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकीLost

    Abdul Bari Siddiqui

    Keoti

    RJD

  • विनोद नारायण झाWon

    Vinod Narayan Jha

    Benipatti

    BJP

  • मंजू वर्माLost

    Manju Verma

    Cheria Bariyarpur

    JD(U)

  • जीतन राम मांझीWon

    Jitan Ram Manjhi

    Imamganj

    HAM

  • लवली आनंदLost

    Lovely Anand

    Saharsa

    RJD

  • सुरेश कुमार शर्माLost

    Suresh Kumar Sharma

    Muzaffarpur

    BJP

  • कृष्णनंदन प्रसाद वर्माLost

    Krishnandan Prasad Verma

    Jehanabad

    JD(U)

  • अनंत सिंहWon

    Anant Singh

    Mokama

    RJD

  • नितिन नवीनWon

    Nitin Nabin

    Bankipur

    BJP

  • शुभानंद मुकेशLost

    Shubhanand Mukesh

    Kahalgaon

    INC

  • श्रेयसी सिंहWon

    Shreyasi Singh

    Jamui

    BJP

  • सुभाषिनी यादवLost

    Subhasini Yadav

    Bihariganj

    INC

  • पप्पू यादवLost

    Pappu Yadav

    Madhepura

    JAP

  • मुकेश सहनीLost

    Mukesh Sahani

    Simri Bakhtiarpur

    VIP

  • राजेंद्र सिंहLost

    Rajendra Singh

    Dinara

    LJP

  • रामेश्वर चौरसियाLost

    Rameshwar Chaurasiya

    Sasaram

    LJP

  • पुष्पम प्रियाLost

    Pushpam Priya

    Bankipur

    Plurals

  • पुष्पम प्रियाLost

    Pushpam Priya

    Bisfi

    Plurals

US attorney general Barr allows probes into voter ‘fraud’, top official resigns in protest

Donald Trump claims victory in US presidential election, again

Greater India-UK collaboration in Indo-Pacific to be key part of roadmap for bilateral relations

India’s anti-satellite missile system statue unveiled by Rajnath Singh

The message from Bihar | HT Editorial
Nov 11, 2020 00:15 IST
Why Tejashwi failed to break the glass ceiling | Opinion
Nov 11, 2020 00:15 IST
Reading the mandate in Bihar’s fragmented political landscape
Nov 11, 2020 00:15 IST
How Nitish Kumar returned to power
Nov 11, 2020 00:15 IST
Donald Trump claims victory in US presidential election, again
Nov 10, 2020 20:38 IST
‘Technical error’ leaves Trump in background of UK’s Biden congratulatory tweet
Nov 10, 2020 20:14 IST
Trump campaign says election far from over; Biden moves forward with transition plans
Nov 10, 2020 14:41 IST
US Attorney General authorizes probes into vote fraud claims
Nov 10, 2020 12:05 IST
‘Never worked under anybody’s pressure’: EC on counting of votes in Bihar polls
Nov 11, 2020 01:12 IST
On Pfizer’s news, India says in talks with all Covid vaccine manufacturers
Nov 11, 2020 01:12 IST
Bihar: RJD issues list of 119 seats, EC clarifies on influence in vote counting
Nov 11, 2020 01:12 IST
Laxmii | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kiara Advani | Hindustan Times
Nov 11, 2020 01:12 IST
environment Nov 10, 2020 17:59
India news
NDA supporters wearing masks of CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi celebrate the alliance's leads on counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Bihar on Tuesday November 10, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to read the Bihar results

Nov 11, 2020 01:40 IST
world news
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves at the end of a virtual news conference on the coronavirus disease pandemic in the UK inside 10 Downing Street in central London.

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden pledge to work together closely in 1st phone call

Nov 11, 2020 00:29 IST
Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2020 win prompted many reactions from tweeple.

Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals, winning IPL 2020. Tweeple react

Nov 11, 2020 01:22 IST
Here's what happened in tech today.

Tech Wrap: Apple Event 2020, Twitter gets Diwali emoji and more

US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winner of the presidential election.

Biden’s H1B visa, green card plans likely to benefit thousands of Indians

Nov 08, 2020 12:32 IST
BJP supporters in a celebratory mood after counting for the Bihar assembly election showed leads for the NDA, at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: With superior poll strike rate, BJP may call the shots in NDA

Nov 11, 2020 02:41 IST
The unit of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. has two plants spread over 432 acres in Bidadi where it manufactures its flagship Innova, Fortuner and Camry Hybrid among other vehicles.

Toyota halts output at Karnataka facility

Nov 10, 2020 23:39 IST
Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians.

‘There were doubts if MI can do it again;: De Kock on 5th title win

Nov 11, 2020 00:19 IST
A view of Qutub Minar on a smoggy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 10.

500: What a maxed out AQI means

Nov 11, 2020 00:32 IST
Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on November 11

Nov 11, 2020 00:35 IST
Bihar elections: NCP, Shiv Sena laud RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav

Nov 11, 2020 01:34 IST
Delhi High Court.

HC notice to Delhi govt on plea challenging guideline for class 11 admission age limit

Nov 10, 2020 18:35 IST
  • Nitish Kumar’s return only reiterates that anti-incumbency is not an unbeatable force, provided the incumbent government has performed well during its tenure — irrespective of the length of this tenure
    How Nitish Kumar returned to power
    Nov 11, 2020 00:15 IST
    Citizens voted on his governance record of 15 years. But the next term will be a challenge ...read more
    Shaibal Gupta
    Shaibal Gupta
  • Bihar’s voters have displayed electoral acumen in seeing through alliances, valuing political trust, and choosing their parties according to political geography
    Reading the mandate in Bihar’s fragmented political landscape
    Nov 11, 2020 00:15 IST
    There is a larger message here — voters are perfectly capable of making their political preferences clear, even as complicated political choices have to be registered under coalitions...read more
    Manisha Priyam
    Manisha Priyam
  • The BJP left no stone unturned in reminding voters that no matter how many seats they won, Nitish was going to be CM
    Why Tejashwi failed to break the glass ceiling | Opinion
    Nov 11, 2020 00:15 IST
    How did the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), then, manage to turn the rising tide against Kumar? Why could Yadav not build on the groundswell of support evident in his rallies to trounce the NDA? And finally, where did the exit polls go wrong? ...read more
    Rahul Verma
    Rahul Verma
  • Despite the distress caused by the lockdown, which led to hundreds of thousands of Bihari migrants returning home, there is a fundamental trust that a large segment of citizens have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    The message from Bihar | HT Editorial
    Nov 11, 2020 00:15 IST
    There is distress, but unless convinced of the quality of change, voters stick to status quo ...read more
  • Detroit election workers work on counting absentee ballots for the 2020 general election, Michigan, November 4, 2020
    The robustness of the US federal set-up
    Nov 09, 2020 20:03 IST
    The US may want to import Indian election systems, but India needs to import genuine decentralisation from US...read more
    Praveen Chakravarty
    Praveen Chakravarty
  • The battle in Bihar is not just about who will become the chief minister or which formation will win. It is as much about the coronavirus pandemic and how citizens have perceived the response of the State; the political discourse that is resonating with voters; and the future architecture of power not just in the state but beyond.
    Why the Bihar outcome matters
    Nov 10, 2020 09:21 IST
    The first poll in the pandemic will shape power structures in Patna and beyond ...read more
  • In a speech on Saturday, Joe Biden identified the climate crisis as one of his top priorities, saying Americans must marshal the “forces of science” in the “battle to save our planet.”
    What a Biden tenure means for climate
    Nov 10, 2020 11:32 IST
    The election of Joe Biden as the president of the United States is good news for the environment...read more
