Constituency-wise Results | Party-wise Results JD(U)+ 126 RJD+ 109 LJP 1 OTHERS 7 243/243

Tirhut: 49 Seats Darbhanga: 30 Seats Kosi: 13 Seats Purnia: 24 Seats Saran: 24 Seats Patna: 43 Seats Magadh: 26 Seats Munger: 22 Seats Bhagalpur: 12 Seats SOURCE: CVOTER

Note: The cartogram represents both wins and leads

Disclaimer: The colour assigned to alliances in the cartogram is for better visibility and is not linked to any political narrative or ideology.