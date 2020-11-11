-
243/243
- Majority Mark:122
- Won
Tejashwi Yadav
Raghopur
RJD
- Won
Nand Kishore Yadav
Patna Saheb
BJP
- Won
Vijay Kumar Choudhary
Sarairanjan
JD(U)
- Won
Tej Pratap Yadav
Hasanpur
RJD
- Won
Prem Kumar
Gaya Town
BJP
- Lost
Chandrika Roy
Parsa
JD(U)
- Lost
Abdul Bari Siddiqui
Keoti
RJD
- Won
Vinod Narayan Jha
Benipatti
BJP
- Lost
Manju Verma
Cheria Bariyarpur
JD(U)
- Won
Jitan Ram Manjhi
Imamganj
HAM
- Lost
Lovely Anand
Saharsa
RJD
- Lost
Suresh Kumar Sharma
Muzaffarpur
BJP
- Lost
Krishnandan Prasad Verma
Jehanabad
JD(U)
- Won
Anant Singh
Mokama
RJD
- Won
Nitin Nabin
Bankipur
BJP
- Lost
Shubhanand Mukesh
Kahalgaon
INC
- Won
Shreyasi Singh
Jamui
BJP
- Lost
Subhasini Yadav
Bihariganj
INC
- Lost
Pappu Yadav
Madhepura
JAP
- Lost
Mukesh Sahani
Simri Bakhtiarpur
VIP
- Lost
Rajendra Singh
Dinara
LJP
- Lost
Rameshwar Chaurasiya
Sasaram
LJP
- Lost
Pushpam Priya
Bankipur
Plurals
- Lost
Pushpam Priya
Bisfi
Plurals
