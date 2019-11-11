Today in New Delhi, India
Ambani Bash | SRK, Abhishek, Aishwarya attend Nayantara Kothari’s pre-wedding party

Nov 11, 2019 13:12 IST
about the video

Bollywood celebrities were spotted attending Mukesh Ambani’s bash at Antilia on November 10. The pre-wedding party was hosted ahead of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani’s niece, Nayantara Kothari’s big day. The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan attended the bash. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were also in attendance. Abhishek wore a black suit while Aishwarya donned a red suit.

