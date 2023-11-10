BTS’ Jungkook makes fans go wild at Times Square with Golden performance ‘Army Please Don’t Change’

On Thursday night, BTS' Jungkook delivered an electrifying surprise performance in New York City's Times Square. Taking to the newly constructed TSX stage, the K-pop sensation treated fans with an impromptu performance of his debut album Golden, leaving the audience awestruck. The performance occurred on November 9, following his appearance atRockefeller Plaza in New York City on November 8.

Jungkook’s GOLDEN performance at Times Square

BTS' Jungkook(X)

Twitter now X, is currently ablaze with videos of Jungkook performing at the Times Square billboard. These clips showcase him performing some of his popular tracks from GOLDEN, including Please Don't Change and Yes or No. At the same time, fans can be seen singing along, dancing, and going gaga over his exceptional vocal prowess. In one of the videos, the Euphoria singer can be seen asking ARMYs 'Please Don't Change,' and in the next, he expresses gratitude for their unwavering support, both for himself and for BTS.

Earlier, during his appearance and performance at NBC’s TODAY SHOW, the golden makane of BTS dropped subtle hints about his next move. Jungkook hinted at an upcoming exclusive event during his stay in the country; however, specific details about the location and the performance remained under the wrap.

That same day, fans quickly noticed big changes happening on the massive Times Square billboard. There were multiple clips that showed Jungkook's Calvin Klein billboard advertising playing on a loop. All hinting towards something big coming. Notably, the TSX stage is the most noticeable spot next to Times Square, perfect for presenting an artist's work from a giant angle. Located in the heart of Times Square, this newly constructed building has a spectacular 18,000-square-foot billboard display as its backdrop.

On the other hand, Jungkook also appeared in an exclusive Apple interview with radio DJ, live DJ, record producer, and television presenter Zane Lowe. Zane visited Jungkook in Seoul, South Korea. During the interview, Jungkook opened up about his album GODLEN, and his relationship with BTS and ARMYs.