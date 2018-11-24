Kartarpur Corridor can function as bridge between India and Pakistan: PM Modi

about the video

On the occasion of 550th Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kartarpur Corridor can function as a bridge to connect people. He hoped the Kartarpur corridor would act as a bridge between India and Pakistan, a day after the Union cabinet cleared a proposal to develop a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to the International Border. Referring to the fall of the Berlin Wall, PM Modi hoped that the corridor might lead to a better future between the two countries. (Hindustan Times)