‘I got it done in rapid order’: Trump repeats claim of halting India–Pakistan conflict war

“Some just getting ready to start like India and Pakistan where eight jets were shot out in the air and I got it done in rapid order without nuclear weapons. I can't think of anybody in the history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me and I don't want to be bragging but nobody else settled wars. You should get the Nobel Prize for every war you stopped.” he said.

Trump said, “Whether people like Trump or don't like Trump, I settled eight wars- big ones. Some going on for 36 years, 32, 31, 28, 25 years,” he said.

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for preventing a war between India and Pakistan.

"These were major wars, these were wars nobody thought could be stopped... I don't care about that; I care about saving lives. I've saved tens of millions of lives."

He added, "The Prime Minister of Pakistan came here, and he made a very public statement. He said that President Trump saved minimum ten million lives having to do with Pakistan and India, and that was going to be raging."

India, however, has consistently rejected claims of third-party mediation, maintaining that the ceasefire understanding was reached directly between New Delhi and Islamabad after India launched Operation Sindoor against terror bases in Pakistan.

The operation followed the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

Trump's remarks on Iran protests Trump also spoke about Iran, warning of possible US intervention if violence escalates.

“US President Donald Trump says, ‘Iran is in big trouble. People are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible... We are watching the situation carefully... If they (governemnt of Iran) start killing people as they have in the past, we will get involved. We will be hitting them hard where it hurts... There have been cases where President Obama totally backed down... Iran treated their people badly and now they are being paid back... We are watching it closely...’”