‘Time to look ourselves in mirror’: Johnson vows to overhaul top team after ‘partygate’ criticism

Boris Johnson pledged an overhaul of his top team in government after an interim report into rule-breaking parties during lockdown found “failures of leadership and judgment” and criticized “excessive” drinking.

“I get it, and I will fix it,” the UK prime minister told parliament on Monday. He apologized “for the things we simply didn’t get right” and said it was time to “look ourselves in the mirror and learn.”

London’s Metropolitan Police is investigating 12 gatherings in Downing Street on eight dates, according to the report published by Sue Gray. The outcome of the police probe will prove a moment of extreme danger for Johnson, as many Tory lawmakers are waiting for its findings before deciding whether to topple their leader.

Johnson pledged to make changes to the way Downing Street and the Cabinet Office were run, including by creating an “office of the prime minister” with a permanent secretary to lead Number 10.

Johnson also vowed to say more in the coming days on “improving the operations of Number 10”, hinting at potential staffing changes. He will address Conservative MPs privately later on Monday.

In her 12-page interim report, Gray said some of the gatherings “should not have been allowed to take place” while “other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.”

“Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behavior surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify,” she said in a damning set of conclusions that she described as “general limited findings.”

While the probe represents a moment of political peril for the prime minister, Johnson himself escaped direct censure for now. Gray stressed she was unable to provide a “meaningful report” outlining the “extensive factual information I have been able to gather” due to the Metropolitan Police starting their own investigation last week.

The police asked Gray last week to make only “minimal reference” to the gatherings they are investigating, thought to be the most damaging allegations.

Gray said she had decided not to publish “factual accounts” of the four events she was allowed to report on, as it would affect the overall balance of her findings.

Events subject to the police probe include a gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 which Johnson has said he attended, and an event to apparently celebrate the premier’s birthday the following month.

The prime minister is trying to draw a line under the steady drip-drip of allegations, dubbed “Partygate” by the U.K. media. They have undermined his leadership in recent months, leading some lawmakers within his own ruling Conservatives to talk openly about ousting the prime minister and causing his party to plunge in the polls.

‘Excessive’ Drinking

In her partial report, Gray said “at least some of the gatherings” represented “a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.” She said “too little thought” was given to the conditions faced by people across the U.K. under lockdown.

There were “failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of Number 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times,” she said.

Gray also criticized the “excessive consumption of alcohol” in government buildings, saying steps must be taken to ensure every department has a “clear and robust policy” to cover drinking in the workplace.

She said some staff had wanted to raise concerns about behaviors at work “but at times felt unable to do so” and also warned there were too many people working in Johnson’s Downing Street office.

“There is significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately across government,” Gray concluded. “This does not need to wait for the police investigations to be concluded.”

