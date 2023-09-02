‘The Loch Ness Monster’ caught on camera twice in one week by two different witnesses

A week in August 2018 was extraordinary for the believers of the Loch Ness monster, as two different people claimed to have captured the elusive creature on camera.

FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)(AP)

The photos, which have been hailed as the “most exciting ever” and the “best of Nessie ever taken”, were taken four days apart by a 12-year-old girl and a 51-year-old woman.

Charlotte Robinson, from Leeds in the UK, was on a family holiday at Loch Ness Highland Lodges at Invermoriston when she spotted something unusual in the water on Aug. 17, 2018. She said she saw a black creature with a hook-shaped head and a long neck, about 50 feet away from her. She quickly grabbed her cellphone and snapped a photo of it before it disappeared and reappeared elsewhere. She said it was only visible for less than a minute.

Charlotte had always been fascinated by the legend of Nessie and wanted to see the proof for herself. She said she was very excited when she saw the creature and showed the photo to her mother, Kat, who was initially skeptical but later convinced.

“With all the sightings over the years, there must be something in the loch,” Kat said.

Charlotte’s photo was recorded in the official sightings register of Nessie believers and praised as the “best” of Nessie that had been seen “for years”.

It turned out that Charlotte was not the only one who had seen Nessie that week.

Chie Kelly, a photographer from London, had also taken amazing photos of the creature on Aug. 13, 2018, while having lunch with her husband Scott and their daughter Alisa at the Dores Inn on the banks of the loch.

Kelly said she saw a creature moving at a steady speed about 200 meters from the shore, spinning and rolling at times. She said she never saw its head or neck, but estimated that the two parts that were visible were less than 2 meters long combined. She took several photos of it with her Canon camera before it vanished.

Kelly did not reveal her photos until this week, as she feared being ridiculed for believing in Nessie. She decided to share them after hundreds of researchers and monster hunters gathered at Loch Ness last weekend in the biggest and ultimately futile search yet for Nessie.

Gary Campbell, the keeper of the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, said that Kelly’s and Charlotte’s photos were the “most exciting ever” and “totally baffling”. He said they added to the evidence that there was something unexplained in Loch Ness.

“It was some extraordinary week,” he said.

Kelly said she saw a creature that looked like a serpent in the water, making a strange movement on the surface. She said it never showed its head or came up for air. She said she could not see any colors in the dark water, but she could see some shapes below the surface. She said it did not make any sound.

“At first, I wondered if it was an otter or a pair of otters or a seal, but we never saw a head, and it never came up again for air. It was making this strange movement on the surface,” she told the outlet.

She said she took several photos of the creature with her camera as it moved at a steady speed. She showed them to Steve Feltham, who has been searching for Nessie for more than 30 years.

“I don’t know what it was, but it was definitely a creature — an animal,” Kelly said.

“What I saw looked like a serpent. It was definitely a creature, and it was moving.”

Campbell of the register said that the creature seemed to be moving between Dores and Fort Augustus. He said that the photos were very intriguing and added to the mystery of Loch Ness.

