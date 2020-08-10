e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 1 killed, several others trapped after blast destroys several houses in Baltimore in US

1 killed, several others trapped after blast destroys several houses in Baltimore in US

A major explosion tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday, leveling several houses, killing at least one person and critically injuring three while at least five others were trapped, firefighters said.

world Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:14 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city.
Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP photo)
         

A major explosion tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday, leveling several houses, killing at least one person and critically injuring three while at least five others were trapped, firefighters said.

Photos from the scene showed a section of row houses leveled with rubble strewn about as rescue workers climbed over a pile of debris, searching for victims.

“One adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more,” the Baltimore City Fire Department posted on Twitter.

Three patients, all in critical condition, were rescued by firefighters, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 wrote on Twitter.

“Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called,” the union said.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
What made Shah Faesal change his mind so abruptly, asks Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter
What made Shah Faesal change his mind so abruptly, asks Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter
Maharashtra reports 9,181 fresh cases of Covid-19, death toll crosses 18k
Maharashtra reports 9,181 fresh cases of Covid-19, death toll crosses 18k
In UK, only 53% people likely to go in for a coronavirus vaccine finds recent study
In UK, only 53% people likely to go in for a coronavirus vaccine finds recent study
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
3 arrested after 10 killed in fire at Andhra hotel used as Covid centre
3 arrested after 10 killed in fire at Andhra hotel used as Covid centre
BCCI invites bids for IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights
BCCI invites bids for IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father’: Sanjay Raut
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father’: Sanjay Raut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In