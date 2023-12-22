2024 Oscars: Indo-Canadian’s project shortlisted in the Documentary Feature Film category

Toronto: Indo-Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja’s latest project, To Kill A Tiger, has been shortlisted in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 2024 Oscars. A still from To KIll A Tiger, which has been shortlisted in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 2025 Academy Awards. (Credit: TIFF)

The shortlist was announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday. The documentary, which is set entirely in India, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year and won the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film.

In fact, Pahuja’s film received a theatrical release in North America this year, a rare feat for documentaries. It has been supported by a stellar group of executive producers including British Indian actor Dev Patel, Indian-American film personality Mindy Kaling and Indo-Canadian poet Rupi Kaur.

Pahuja’s film tracks the harrowing journey of a family in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand to bring to justice the culprits in a sexual assault on a teenaged girl. A TIFF jury statement on the selection said, “It’s not easy to film love. In Nisha Pahuja’s To Kill A Tiger, a father defends his daughter, and together they change a village, a country and, maybe, the world.”

Pahuja was born in New Delhi and is based in Toronto. In her director’s statement, Pahuja said of the family, including father Ranjit who seeks justice for the victim, his 13-year-old daughter, “The film was a record of a very painful time in their lives — but it also captured the immense love and strength of an exceptional family who had nothing to be ashamed of and nothing to hide.”

In its description of the film, TIFF had noted, “While aspects of this story might seem culturally specific, there is much in To Kill A Tiger that speaks more broadly to rape culture and the silencing of women. Many people in the village insist that the perpetrators’ “naughty” behaviour must have been provoked by Ranjit’s daughter, but she needs to be reassured that what happened wasn’t her fault. When it comes to rape, shame is wielded like a blunt instrument. But the story of Ranjit and his fearless daughter, enduring so many voices clamouring for them to stand down, is one of remarkable strength and defiance.”