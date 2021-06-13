Home / World News / 3 killed as sightseeing plane crashes in France
The three people on board, aged 29, 53 and 61, had been bound for Belgium, she added.(Representative image)
The three people on board, aged 29, 53 and 61, had been bound for Belgium, she added.(Representative image)
world news

3 killed as sightseeing plane crashes in France

  • The four-seater Robin HR 100 had just taken off from an airfield when it crashed and caught fire near Wambrechies, near the city of Lille, said prosecutor Carole Etienne.
READ FULL STORY
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:05 AM IST

Three people died after a sightseeing plane crashed in northern France Saturday, following what is thought to have been an engine failure, the local prosecutor said.

The four-seater Robin HR 100 had just taken off from an airfield when it crashed and caught fire near Wambrechies, near the city of Lille, said prosecutor Carole Etienne.

Air accident investigators were at the scene, and at this stage, the thinking is that it was an engine failure, said Etienne.

The three people on board, aged 29, 53 and 61, had been bound for Belgium, she added.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.