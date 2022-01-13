3,500 people detained in Kazakh city of Shymkent amid protests

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A Kazakh service member stands guard in a street following recent protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 12, 2022. (REUTERS)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 01:40 PM IST
The number of persons held in connection with the disturbance in the Kazakh city of Shymkent has surpassed 3,500, according to regional TV channel Otyrar.kz, citing the director of the city's commandant's office, Yeraly Zhumakhanbetov, reported Sputnik News.

Earlier, local officials announced the imprisonment of 2,700 individuals and the injury of 45 police officers following rioting in the city.

"The situation in the city of Shymkent is stable. Since the start of the unrest, 3,520 citizens have been brought to police stations. To date, 366 citizens have been held administratively accountable. Decisions on arrest have been made against 271 of them, 40 have been fined and 55 warnings have been issued," Zhumakhanbetov said, reported the news agency.

Notably, protests in Kazakhstan were infuriated by the massive jump in the fuel price and the protests have led to the resignation of the government. 

