42 UN staffers, dependants catch Covid in war-hit Syria

world

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 03:13 IST

More than 40 members of UN staff and their families caught the coronavirus in war-torn Syria, a UN official told AFP on Tuesday, even as global deaths from Covid-19 inched towards 900,000.

There were about 200 people including “staff and dependents, spouses, children, parents, who have displayed symptoms of Covid-19,” said Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. “From these 200, there are 42 staff and dependents who have been confirmed positive with Covid-19,” he added, speaking to AFP from Geneva, without specifying the nationalities of the infected personnel.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Three people had to be medically evacuated, but most of the others had only “mild” symptoms. The suspected cases were self-isolating for a 14-day period, he said, adding the virus had sickened people working in different UN agencies across the country.

Syria has recorded 3,229 cases of Covid-19, with 137 deaths registered in zones controlled by the Damascus government.

Nine vaccine developers make integrity pledge

The CEOs of nine companies developing vaccines against Covid-19 on Tuesday pledged to “uphold the integrity of the scientific process”. “We want to make clear our ongoing commitment to developing and testing potential vaccines for Covid-19 in accordance with high ethical standards,” said the CEOs. The statement was signed by AstraZeneca, BioNTech, GSK, J&J, Merck, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer and Sanofi.

China has passed test: Xi

China has passed “an extraordinary and historic test” with its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday at an awards ceremony for medical professionals.

“We have passed an extraordinary and historic test,” Xi said. “We quickly achieved initial success in the people’s war against the virus. We are leading the world in economic recovery and in the fight against Covid-19.”