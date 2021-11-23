Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 45 killed as bus catches fire on highway in Bulgaria
world news

45 killed as bus catches fire on highway in Bulgaria

According to Bulgaria's interior ministry official, the bus either caught fire and then crashed or crashed and then caught fire on a highway in the country's western region.
The accident happened around 2:00am on a highway near capital Sofia.(GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
Published on Nov 23, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Reuters |

At least 45 people were killed when a bus with North Macedonian plates caught fire on a highway in western Bulgaria on Tuesday, officials said.

There were children among the victims, and seven people with burns were rushed to hospital in the capital Sofia, the head of the fire safety department at the interior ministry, Nikolai Nikolov, told private BTV television.

"At least 45 people were killed after a bus caught fire and crashed, or crashed and then caught fire," Nikolov said.

The accident happened around 2:00 a.m (0000 GMT), he said. The site of the accident is cut off.

Most of the victims were from North Macedonia, an official from the North Macedonia embassy in Sofia told BTV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bus accident bulgaria
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

To ward off another Covid-19 wave, Israel vaccinates children as young as 5

Peng Shuai has appeared in public, but concerns about her safety not going away

Human rights group raises concern over Taliban crackdown on Afghan media

US hospitals at ‘breaking point’ as Covid-19 rebounds in multiple areas
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP