55-year jail term for brother of Manchester terror attack bomber

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:27 IST

Hashem Abedi, brother of the 2017 Manchester terror attack in which 23 people were killed, was on Thursday sentenced to at least 55 years in jail following a two-day hearing attended by relatives of those killed, most of whom were young attending a music concert by a teen pop music idol.

Abedi, 23, will not be considered for release for 55 years, the judge said, adding that he was equally responsible for the attack as his brother, Salman Abedi, who died after detonating a shrapnel-laden homemade bomb after US singer Ariana Grande’s concert.

Justice Jeremy Baker said: “Although Salman Abedi was directly responsible for detonating the explosive device that evening, it is clear that the defendant had taken an integral part not only in the planning of such an event but also in participating in its preparation”.

“I am satisfied that, as the prosecution opened its case to the jury, the defendant and his brother were equally culpable for the deaths and injuries which were caused by the explosion…The defendant should clearly understand that the minimum term which he will serve in relation to the offences of murder is 55 years in custody”.

“He may never be released, as that will only occur if and when the Parole Board is satisfied that it is no longer necessary for the protection of the public that he should be confined. Even if he is released, he will remain on licence and subject to recall for the remainder of his life”, the judgement said.

The judge noted that the two Libya-origin brothers gathered material needed for the improvised explosive device over six months preceding the attack. The explosive material was used in the device was Triacetone Triperoxide, known as TATP.

“Neither of these materials was purchased by the two brothers in their own names, rather they were purchased in the names of members of their family or friends who were unaware of the reason why these purchases were being made”, the judgement noted.

Hashem persuaded close acquaintances to purchase chemicals that could be used to manufacture explosives, sourced metal drums that were used to build bomb prototypes and bought a white Nissan Micra car that was used to store bomb components in Manchester while the brothers were in Libya.

He also acted as his brother’s driver, travelling with Salman between addresses where the brothers manufactured explosives. The Greater Manchester Police said the judgement marked the end of a three-year quest for justice.

Ian Hopkins, GMP chief constable, said: “Of course, for the families and friends of those twenty two souls whose lives were brutally cut short that night in May 2017, the pain will never fully diminish”.

“I can only hope it brings some small measure of comfort to them that Abedi will spend the vast majority of the rest of his life behind bars – where he belongs”.

During the court hearing, many relatives of the victims broke down as they recalled the incident and how they discovered that their children had died. Hashem, who was expected to be present in the court, refused to attend.