6.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea

6.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea lies in the “Ring of Fire”, an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

world Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:23 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Papua New Guinea
An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 on the Richter scale hit Papua New Guinea on Thursday.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.6, Occurred on 08-10-2020, 13:05:33 IST, Lat: 6.18 S and Long: 146.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Papua New Guinea,” the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

