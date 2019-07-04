Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

6.6 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

The USGS said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.6, was very shallow - only 5.4 miles (8.7 km) - which would have amplified its effect.

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 23:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
San Francisco
earthquake,southern california,los angeles
A large earthquake has rattled a large swath of Southern California. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Southern California near the city of Ridgecrest, some 200 miles (320 km) northeast of Los Angeles, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Thursday.

The temblor, which was felt as far as Los Angeles, was quickly followed by several smaller aftershocks in the area.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

California, is on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, and is prone to earthquakes.

Authorities in the Ridgecrest area could not be reached immediately for comment.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 23:27 IST

