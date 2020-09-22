e-paper
75 yrs after World War II, world again engaged in great global struggle: Donald Trump at UNGA

75 yrs after World War II, world again engaged in great global struggle: Donald Trump at UNGA

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again hit out at China and said that though it has been 75 years since the end of World War II, once again the world is engaged in a great global struggle due to China virus.

world Updated: Sep 22, 2020 21:46 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Washington
US President Donald Trump speaks during the United Nations General Assembly seen on a laptop computer in Hastings on the Hudson, New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 22. 2020.
US President Donald Trump speaks during the United Nations General Assembly seen on a laptop computer in Hastings on the Hudson, New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 22. 2020. (Bloomberg photo)
         

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again hit out at China and said that though it has been 75 years since the end of World War II, once again the world is engaged in a great global struggle due to China virus.

Speaking via video conferencing at a high-level meet to commemorate 75 years of the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said that the China virus has claimed countless lives in 188 countries.

“75 yrs after end of World War II and the founding of United Nations, we’re once again engaged in a great global struggle. We have waged a fierce battle against the invisible enemy-- the China virus, which has claimed countless lives in 188 countries,” he said.

He further said, “As we pursue a bright future, we must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world-- China. In the earliest days of the virus China locked down travel domestically while allowing flights to leave China & infect the world.”

He also slammed the Chinese government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for falsely declaring that there is no evidence of human to human transmission of coronavirus.

“Chinese government and WHO, which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human to human transmission. Later they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease. UN must hold China accountable for their actions,” he said.

On the US’ contribution amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, “In the United States, we launched the most aggressive mobilisation since the Second World War. We rapidly produced a record supply of ventilators, creating a surplus that allowed us to share them with friends and partners all around the globe.”

Speaking on the environment, the US President said, “Every year China dumps millions and millions of tonnes of plastic and trash into the oceans over other country’s waters destroying vast swathes of coral reef and emitting more toxic mercury into the atmosphere than any country anywhere in the world.”

“China’s carbon emissions are nearly twice what the US has, and it’s rising fast. By contrast, after I withdrew from the one sided Paris Climate accord, last year America reduces carbon emissions by more than any country in the agreement. Those who attack America’s exceptional environmental record while ignoring China’s ramping pollution, are not interested in the environment,” he said.

Trump urged the United Nations to be an effective organisation by focusing on the real problems of the world including terrorism, oppression of women, forced labor, drug trafficking, human sex trafficking, religious persecution and the ethnic cleansing of religious minorities.

