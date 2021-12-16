Home / World News / 9 including music producer killed in Dominican Republic plane crash: Report
Music producer Jose Angel Hernandez, who went by "Flow La Movie" and was known for hits like "Te bote," was listed in the Helidosa statement among the seven passengers and two crew members killed in the crash.
The Gulfstream plane crashed when it attempted to make an emergency landing due to a malfunction.
The Gulfstream plane crashed when it attempted to make an emergency landing due to a malfunction.(Screengrab/YouTube)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021
AFP

Nine people, including Puerto Rican music producer "Flow La Movie" died Wednesday when a private plane crashed at the Las Americas airport in the Dominican Republic capital Santo Domingo, the aircraft's owner Helidosa said.

Helidosa "regrets the tragic accident on one of its planes at Las Americas airport... in which tragically all of the crew and passengers died," the company said in a statement.

Music producer Jose Angel Hernandez, who went by "Flow La Movie" and was known for hits like "Te bote," was listed in the Helidosa statement among the seven passengers and two crew members killed in the crash.

Local media said Hernandez's partner and his son were among the dead.

The Gulfstream plane crashed when it attempted to make an emergency landing due to a malfunction after taking off for the US state of Florida from another airport near the Dominican Republic capital, local media reported.

 

