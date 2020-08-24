e-paper
Home / World News / 9 killed, 17 wounded in southern Philippines blasts: Report

9 killed, 17 wounded in southern Philippines blasts: Report

In an initial report, the military said the first explosion occurred around 12 noon in front of a grocery store along a busy street in Jolo, the capital of Sulu province.

world Updated: Aug 24, 2020 14:41 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Manila
The twin blasts occurred in Sulu province in the southern Philippines on Monday
The twin blasts occurred in Sulu province in the southern Philippines on Monday(AP file photo. Representative image)
         

At least nine people were killed and 17 others wounded in twin blasts in Sulu province in the southern Philippines on Monday, the military and police said.

In an initial report, the military said the first explosion occurred around 12 noon in front of a grocery store along a busy street in Jolo, the capital of Sulu province.

About one hour after the first blast, a second explosion rocked a church at 1 pm, about 70 metres away from the first blast site.

