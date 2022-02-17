Home / World News / 94 killed in heavy rainfall, landslides in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro
94 killed in heavy rainfall, landslides in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro

Sputnik News Agency citing media reports stated that about 80 fatalities. While 54 houses were destroyed as a result of the disaster.
Residents and rescue workers clear debris after heavy rains caused landslides in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.&nbsp;(Bloomberg)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 08:54 AM IST
ANI |

At least 94 people were killed in the Brazilian town of Petropolis north of Rio de Janeiro due to heavy rainfalls and subsequent landslides, media reported on Thursday.

Citing G1 broadcaster, the Russian News Agency said that the civil defence service rescued 24 people, while 35 more remain missing.

Heavy rainfalls hit Brazil on Tuesday, triggering landslides and flooding. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tasked his ministers to assist the victims of floods in Petropolis, as per Sputnik. 

Thursday, February 17, 2022
