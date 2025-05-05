Menu Explore
A giant sculpture of Gandalf riding an eagle departs Wellington airport for good

AP |
May 05, 2025 02:18 PM IST

A giant sculpture of Gandalf riding an eagle departs Wellington airport for good

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — For more than a decade, passengers at New Zealand ’s Wellington Airport have boarded flights below the figures of two giant, hovering eagles from the Hobbit films, one bearing a bellowing wizard Gandalf.

With 50-foot wingspans and weighing 2,600 pounds each, the sculptures that hover in the terminal have delighted tourists and scared children since 2013. Their tenure was eventful — one became unmoored from its fixings during a severe earthquake in 2016, and plummeted onto the terminal floor below. No one was hurt.

But this month the majestic creatures, which underscore the capital city’s connection to Peter Jackson ’s “Lord of the Rings” and Hobbit films, will depart the terminal for good, Wellington Airport announced Monday.

“It’s been quite a Lord of the Rings-heavy storytelling theme in here,” said airport chief executive Matt Clarke. “Now we’re looking to change that to something new.”

“It breaks my heart,” said one traveler, Verity Johnson, who sat beneath a grasping eagle claw in the food court on Monday. The sculptures had impressed her since she was young. “Please, please reconsider.”

“Taking them away is un-New Zealand,” joked another airport visitor, Michael Parks.

The eagles were crafted by the film props and effects company Wētā Workshop, which created tens of thousands of props for the Oscar-winning fantasy films directed by Jackson one of Wellington’s best-known residents, who lives on an isthmus near the airport. The movies based on J.R.R. Tolkien ’s beloved novels generated billions of dollars in tourism revenue for New Zealand and employed thousands of people in Wellington over the 15 years of the movies’ production.

But during the years the eagles have hovered in the terminal, Tolkien tourism has waned in Wellington — although the city will perhaps always be synonymous with Jackson’s films. Guided tours still convey fans to the settings of famous scenes from the films and to visit production companies such as Wētā, which will create a new display for the airport, to be unveiled later this year, Clarke said.

Travelers have until Friday to admire the birds, which will then be put into storage, Clarke said. He hopes the creatures – which each feature 1,000 3D printed feathers – will find a home at a museum.

“It’s a spectacular thing for little kids to see,” Clarke said. “Even your old, grizzled businessmen, they still pull out their phones and take a quick cheeky photo too.”

Wellington Airport isn’t losing its quirky side. An enormous sculpture of The Hobbit’s gold-hoarding dragon, Smaug, will remain overlooking the check-in counters.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / World News / A giant sculpture of Gandalf riding an eagle departs Wellington airport for good
