"A seat in hell..": What Ukraine told Russia after UN resolution was vetoed

As Russia vetoed a resolution at a crucial UN Security Council emergency meeting on Friday and refused to call back troops from Ukraine, Kyiv slammed Moscow in sharp comments with millions in the country at risk.

Ukraine Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya asserted that he would not dignify the “diabolical script” read by the Russian Ambassador, which was in fact “a rather detailed application for... a seat in Hell.” The Ukraine Ambassador asked the Council to dedicate a moment of silence ‘for peace, and to pray for the souls of those that have already been or may be killed’, and asked Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia to “pray for salvation.”

Kyslytsya told Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia that he himself had no idea what his President Valdimir Putin wanted, and that nothing could justify the bombing of hospitals and kindergartens. “How can we trust you? You have no idea what is on the mind of your President,” he told Nebenzia.

Russia bombed Ukraine when the Council was discussing the situation in Ukraine earlier on Wednesday where the Russain Ambasssador assured the Council that his country would not invade or bomb Ukraine. Recalling the moments, the envoy asked the Council to remember how many times the Russian Ambassador said that his country would not invade or bomb Ukraine.

Russian ambassador responded that photographs of supposed Russian artillery ‘is fake’ and that reports of attacks on civilian infrastructure were ‘untrue.’ He called the UN resolution ‘yet another brutal, inhumane move on this Ukrainian chessboard’.

The Ukraine Ambassador accused the Russian envoy of violating the Security Council rules of procedure, stating that Russia should not have been presiding over a meeting of which his country was the subject. He also urged other nations to break off diplomatic relations with Russia, and international organisations to end their relations with that country.

With the failure of resolution, US ambassador Thomas-Greenfield, in a sneering attack on Russia’s inevitable move to veto the resolution, said, “You can veto this resolution but you cannot veto our voices; cannot veto the truth; cannot veto our principles; cannot veto the Ukrainian people; and you will not veto accountability.”

The Russian Ambassador replied that with its history of aggressions against other countries, the United States was “in no position to moralise.”

The UN Security Council resolution said it "deplores in the strongest terms" the country's "aggression" against Ukraine and demanded the immediate withdrawal of its troops.

Ukrainian capital Kyiv is under threat as Russia advances.

