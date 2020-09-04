e-paper
Home / World News / About 10 Malian soldiers killed in militant attack, says army

About 10 Malian soldiers killed in militant attack, says army

world Updated: Sep 04, 2020 21:35 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Dakar
Around ten Malian soldiers were killed on Thursday in a militant attack (AP Photo)
         

Around ten Malian soldiers were killed on Thursday in a militant attack near the west-central town of Guire, the army said, the deadliest such attack against the armed forces since an August 18 military coup.

Reinforcements have been dispatched to the area, it said on Twitter on Friday.

