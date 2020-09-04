About 10 Malian soldiers killed in militant attack, says army
Reinforcements have been dispatched to the area, it said on Twitter on Friday.world Updated: Sep 04, 2020 21:35 IST
Dakar
Around ten Malian soldiers were killed on Thursday in a militant attack near the west-central town of Guire, the army said, the deadliest such attack against the armed forces since an August 18 military coup.
