Home / World News / Afghan Taliban delegation arrives in Pakistan to discuss peace process

Afghan Taliban delegation arrives in Pakistan to discuss peace process

world Updated: Aug 24, 2020 15:02 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha.(AP)
         

A delegation from the Afghan Taliban arrived in Pakistan to discuss the ongoing peace process with the Pakistani leadership ahead of expected intra-Afghan dialogue, local media reported on Monday. The delegation will meet with Pakistan’s civil and military leadership.

Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry confirmed the arrival of the Taliban delegation and said that it has been invited to Pakistan to discuss the way forward in the Afghan peace process.

The development comes days after the Afghan government released some 80 key Taliban figures to pave the way for direct peace talks.

Also read: Afghan govt starts releasing 400 Taliban prisoners

“A high-level Islamic Emirate [Taliban] delegation led by deputy political chief, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has left for Pakistan upon the invitation of the country’s Foreign Ministry to discuss the latest on the peace process, state of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, [cross-border] travel of people, and trade between the two neighbours,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in a series of tweets on Sunday night.

He did not offer any further details such as which Pakistani leaders the Taliban delegation would meet and the duration of the visit.

