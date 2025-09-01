Afghanistan earthquake live updates: Over 800 dead, 2,500 injured after strong tremors, PM Modi offers help
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: The Taliban government and the United Nations mobilised rescue efforts to the hard-hit areas. The defence ministry said 40 flight sorties had so far been carried out.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: A strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, resulting in the death of over 800 people and injuring some 2,500 people, a Taliban government spokesman confirmed. According to figures provided by the authorities, most of the casualties were reported in Kunar province. The quake, which hit the country at 11:47 pm, was centred 27 kilometres (17 miles) east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, the US Geological Survey said. An aftershock was also reported on Monday morning....Read More
“Rescue operations are still underway there, and several villages have been completely destroyed. The figures for martyrs and injured are changing. Medical teams from Kunar, Nangarhar and the capital Kabul have arrived in the area,” said Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.
Afghanistan is prone to deadly earthquakes and has witnessed similar incidents, like a magnitude 4.3 quake in February last year. That year, over 1,000 people were reportedly killed in different earthquake incidents, Reuters reported.
The majority of Afghans live in low-rise, mud-brick homes that are vulnerable to collapse.
Afghanistan earthquake updates at a glance:
- A massive rescue operation was underway in Afghanistan on Monday, after a strong earthquake was reported last night.
- After the initial quake, a series of at least five aftershocks followed throughout the night, the strongest of which was one of magnitude 5.2 just after 4:00 a.m.
- More than 1.2 million people likely felt strong or very strong shaking, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
- Around 800 people were killed and 2,500 injured in remote Kunar province alone, chief Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
- Another 12 people were killed and 255 were injured in neighbouring Nangarhar province, he added.
- The Taliban authorities and the United Nations mobilised rescue efforts to hard-hit areas. The defence ministry said 40 flight sorties had so far been carried out.
Afghanistan earthquake live updates: Which region is most impacted in Afghanistan?
A Taliban government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said at a press conference on Monday said that most of the casualties were in Kunar.
Kunar Kunar is a province near the city of Jalalabad. Most of its buildings are low-rise constructions, mostly of concrete and brick, and its outlying areas include homes built of mud bricks and wood. Many are of poor construction.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Rescue operations underway
The Taliban authorities and the United Nations mobilised rescue efforts to hard-hit areas. Military rescue teams fanned out across the region, the defence ministry said in a statement, with 40 flights carrying away injured people.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: EAM Jaishankar reacts
Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed condolences on the deadly earthquake which struck Afghanistan, killing and injuring hundreds of people.
The minister assured of Indian assistance to Afghanistan in this dark hour.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: PM Modi offers help, condoles loss of lives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the wake of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan, which killed and injured hundreds of people.
He affirmed that India stands ready to provide all possible aid and relief to the affected people.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Another quake of magnitude 4.6 was reported today
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Afghanistan on Monday, after a series of quakes rattled the region, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 65km.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Over 800 killed
A massive earthquake rocked eastern Afghanistan on Sunday night, killing around 800 people in remote Kunar province alone, chief Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.