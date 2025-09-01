Afghanistan earthquake live updates: Over 800 dead, 2,500 injured after strong tremors, PM Modi offers help

Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: After the initial quake, a series of at least five aftershocks followed throughout the night.

Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: A strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, resulting in the death of over 800 people and injuring some 2,500 people, a Taliban government spokesman confirmed. According to figures provided by the authorities, most of the casualties were reported in Kunar province. The quake, which hit the country at 11:47 pm, was centred 27 kilometres (17 miles) east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, the US Geological Survey said. An aftershock was also reported on Monday morning....Read More

“Rescue operations are still underway there, and several villages have been completely destroyed. The figures for martyrs and injured are changing. Medical teams from Kunar, Nangarhar and the capital Kabul have arrived in the area,” said Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.

Afghanistan is prone to deadly earthquakes and has witnessed similar incidents, like a magnitude 4.3 quake in February last year. That year, over 1,000 people were reportedly killed in different earthquake incidents, Reuters reported.

The majority of Afghans live in low-rise, mud-brick homes that are vulnerable to collapse.

