After Covid-19, smog alert in Beijing ahead of Winter Olympics

After logging around 43 positive Covid-19 cases in little more than a week, Beijing’s notorious smog has re-emerged as a new irritant for the city days ahead of the Winter Olympics.

Authorities have warned that weather conditions are likely to be extremely unfavourable during the Games, beginning on February 4, triggering heavy pollution. “The Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games coincide with the end of winter and the start of spring in northern China, when weather conditions are extremely unfavourable,” China’s environment ministry spokesperson Liu Youbin said on Monday.

“When heavy pollution is predicted, all localities will launch emergency plans,” Liu was quoted as saying by Chinese state media.

Beijing has experienced severe pollution in the last couple of days with concentrations of hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 at 205 micrograms per cubic metre on Monday morning.

The World Health Organization says the count should not be more than 5.

Liu said local authorities will initiate emergency responses to manage and control businesses and vehicles to tackle air pollution but balance it with economic activity.

Meanwhile, the Games organisers have said that there have been 177 confirmed Covid-19 cases among 3,115 Olympics-related international arrivals from January 4 to January 23; one among who was an athlete or support staffer, as per Beijing 2022 data released on Sunday and Monday.

Beijing on Monday reported nine locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including five confirmed cases and four asymptomatic carriers until Sunday 4pm.

Since January 15, the city has reported a total of 43 local Covid-19 cases, with six attributable to the Omicron variant and 37 to the Delta variant, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the municipal disease prevention and control centre was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

Beijing 2022 eases Covid curbs for Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Chinese authorities have lowered the threshold for producing a negative Covid-19 test for any participant arriving at the Games, dropping the cycle threshold (Ct) value from 40 to 35.

A communication by Beijing 2022 was sent out on Sunday explaining the change, reports said.

The changes, which take effect immediately and apply retrospectively, “have been developed in order to further adapt to the reality of the current environment and support the Games participants”, the IOC was quoted as saying in a statement.

“The slight relaxing of rules for Games participants comes despite four more Chinese provinces finding recording infections linked to the Beijing cluster amid the Lunar New Year travel season,” Reuters said in a report.

